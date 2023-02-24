All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All INdiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Behind the 8

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love.

This week we are featuring Behind the 8. WISH-TV recently hosted its latest Health Spotlight Town Hall Special, “Racism is a Public Health Crisis”, a theme adapted by more than 250 governments, including six in Indiana. George Mallet talks to WISH-TV News Director, Al Carl, about the hour long special which hosted leaders from four of the top health care systems in Indianapolis. The special will re-air on February 28th.

