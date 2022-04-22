All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Behind The 8

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week, Life.Style.Live! host Richard Mallet spoke about his podcast, “Behind The 8.”

Richard recently spoke with News 8 anchor Alexis Rogers about her “INside Story” series on Emmett Till.

George spoke with Alexis about her special connection to the Till family and why this story was so important to her.

