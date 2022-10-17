All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Leaders and Legends

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week Robert Vane talks about his podcast Leaders and Legends.

Robert talks about his 2 part interview with Larry Csonka, one of the greatest players in NFL history. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, was named MVP of Super Bowl VIII, and is author of “Head On: A Memoir”.

