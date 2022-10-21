All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Medical Minutes

by: Allan Haw
WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week Dr. Mary Gillis about her podcast Medical Minutes.

Dr. Mary talk about her interview with Life.Style.Live host George Mallet as they discuss his life as a type 1 diabetic. 

You can listen to the podcast here. If you’re interested in starting your own podcast, the All Indiana Podcast Network can help with production, distribution and more. Email contact@allindianapodcast.com for more information.

