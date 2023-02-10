All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All INdiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Leaders and Legends

WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All INdiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week Robert Vane talks about hitting the 200 episode milestone of his podcast. You can listen to the podcast here.

If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast, the All INdiana Podcast Network can help you create, produce, and distribute your podcast! Email us today for more information.