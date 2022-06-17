All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Life.STYLE.Live!

WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week Amber Hankins and George Mallet talk about the Life.STYLE.Live! podcast.

Amber talked about her interview with psychic and author Vincent Genna and how he gave her a reading that she won’t soon forget.

You can listen to the podcast here.

If you’re interested in starting your own podcast, the All Indiana Podcast Network can help with production, distribution and more. Email contact@allindianapodcast.com for more information.