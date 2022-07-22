All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Positively Patty

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week Patty Spitler, Entertainment Expert and WISH-TV Legend, talks about her new podcast Positively Patty.

Patty talked about fireflies with an Indianapolis expert and learned a bunch!

You can listen to the podcast here.

If you’re interested in starting your own podcast, the All Indiana Podcast Network can help with production, distribution and more. Email contact@allindianapodcast.com for more information.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indianapolis Public Schools to host Back to School Festival Monday

Life.Style.Live! /

Indianapolis Indians host big weekend of events at Victory Field

Life.Style.Live! /

White House announces $270M military package for Ukraine

Politics /

Police: Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park; shooter also dead

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.