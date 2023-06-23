All INdiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Real Talk with Rev. Charles Harrison

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love.

This week we are featuring Real Talk with Rev. Charles Harrison. It this episode, Rev. Harrison gives his commentary on why the city is not as successful as it used to be at driving down crime and violence.

The All INdiana Podcast Network is a great place to find shows about everything from News, Sports and Weather to Gardening, Fitness, Health, and more! Find your new favorite podcast at AllINdianaPodcast.com.

If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast, the All INdiana Podcast Network can help you create, produce, and distribute your podcast! Email us today for more information.