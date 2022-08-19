All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: The Canine Lowe-Down

WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week Nathan Lowe talks about his podcast The Canine Lowe-Down.

Nathan talked about his views on dog training and how he approaches the advice he gives on the podcast.

You can listen to the podcast here.

