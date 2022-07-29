All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: The Tevin Studdard Show

by: Allan Haw
Posted: / Updated:

WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week Tevin talks about his podcast The Tevin Studdard Show.

Tevin talked about how his show uplifts black business in the community and gives it a platform.

You can listen to the podcast here.

If you’re interested in starting your own podcast, the All Indiana Podcast Network can help with production, distribution and more. Email contact@allindianapodcast.com for more information.

