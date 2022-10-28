All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Wizard of Paws

WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week River Wieczorek (and Megumie the Czechoslovakian Vlcak) talk about their podcast Wizard of Paws.

River talks about the origins of werewolves and some of the traits similar to their wolf counterparts (like Megumie!).

You can listen to the podcast here.

