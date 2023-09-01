All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: All Indiana Politics

Search
Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love. 

This week we are featuring All Indiana Politics.  Garrett Bergquist talks about a special episode of All Indiana Politics where he sat down for a one-on-one with Indiana’s new Secretary of Commerce. David Rosenberg became Indiana’s new Secretary of Commerce on Aug. 15. He talked to Garrett about his priorities for Indiana’s economic growth. He also addressed criticism of the LEAP project near Lebanon and the possibility of similar sites elsewhere.

The All INdiana Podcast Network is a great place to find shows about everything from News, Sports and Weather to Gardening, Fitness, Health, and more!  Find your new favorite podcast at AllINdianaPodcast.com.

