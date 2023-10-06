All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: Behind the 8

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love.

This week we are featuring Behind the 8. Cody Adams sits down with WISH-TV Promotion Producer Colin Denhart to talk about his passion for film making and the success he’s found outside the WISH studios as a filmmaker.

