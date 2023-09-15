All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: Daddy Issues

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love.

This week we are featuring Daddy Issues. What’s it like to raise a young man of color in today’s environment? What do law enforcement personnel wish that young people knew about police? Jason & Larry speak candidly with IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams in this insightful and refreshing discussion.

The All INdiana Podcast Network is a great place to find shows about everything from News, Sports and Weather to Gardening, Fitness, Health, and more! Find your new favorite podcast at AllINdianaPodcast.com.

If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast, the All INdiana Podcast Network can help you create, produce, and distribute your podcast! Email us today for more information.