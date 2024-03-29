All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: Golden Apple

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love. This week we are featuring the Golden Apple podcast. On this episode, Hanna goes in-depth with the latest Golden Apple winner, Washington Township’s “singing” teacher Mr. Nick Bunton. He is a behaviorist who helps elementary students process their emotions. But how did he get into this unique career? Hear his answers and insight on education right now, with this in-depth conversation.

