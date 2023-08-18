All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: Leaders and Legends

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love.

This week we are featuring Leaders and Legends. In this episode Robert Vane talks to Medal of Honor recipient Donald “Doc” Ballard. On May 16, 1968, Navy Corpsman Donald “Doc” Ballard dove on a grenade thrown by a North Vietnam soldier in an attempt to save five United States Marines from death. Realizing the grenade failed to explode, Ballard quickly threw it out of harm’s way just as it exploded thus saving the Marines and himself from harm or death. On May 14, 1970, he received the Medal of Honor from President Richard Nixon. On this week’s special “Leaders and Legends” podcast, Doc details that day and describes how he’s dedicated his life to helping his fellow veterans.

The All INdiana Podcast Network is a great place to find shows about everything from News, Sports and Weather to Gardening, Fitness, Health, and more! Find your new favorite podcast at AllINdianaPodcast.com.

If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast, the All INdiana Podcast Network can help you create, produce, and distribute your podcast! Email us today for more information.