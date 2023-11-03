All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: PodINDY Podcasting Conference

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love.

This week we talking about Central Indiana’s first podcasting conference where you can learn how to plan, launch, grow, and monetize your podcast. PodINDY is happening this weekend in Whiteland at HeavenEarth Church, 309 E. Main Street. PodINDY is the Premiere one-day training and networking event for Independent (Indy) Podcasters. PodINDY’s featured trainer is podcasting legend and Podcast Hall of Famer Dave Jackson (schoolofpodcasting.com). The All INdiana Podcast Network is a sponsor! Tickets can be purchased at PODINDY.com, and you can enter the code WISHTV for a 15% discount.

