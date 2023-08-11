Search
All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: Positively Patty

by: Allan Haw
Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love. 

This week we are featuring Positively Patty.  In this episode: Service Dogs are special, as they help humans with unique challenges. Therapy Dogs help humans with love and affection. Listen to reporter/ videographer Barney Wood as he shares what he learned at ICAN about these two unique canine categories.  They are NOT the same…find out more on the Positively Patty Podcast!

The All INdiana Podcast Network is a great place to find shows about everything from News, Sports and Weather to Gardening, Fitness, Health, and more!  Find your new favorite podcast at AllINdianaPodcast.com.

If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast, the All INdiana Podcast Network can help you create, produce, and distribute your podcast! Email us today for more information.

