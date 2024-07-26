All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: WISHstory: Celebrating 70 Years of WISH-TV

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love. This week we are featuring the WISHstory: Celebrating 70 Years of WISH-TV podcast. Listen in as we explore the history of one of Indiana’s longest running television stations. We’ll take a deep dive and interview the people who helped bring some of the most important stories to Indiana for the last 70 years. To start, we tell the untold behind the scenes story of how WISH-TV was created.

The All INdiana Podcast Network is a great place to find shows about everything from News, Sports and Weather to Gardening, Fitness, Health, and more! Find your new favorite podcast at AllINdianaPodcast.com.

If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast, the All INdiana Podcast Network can help you create, produce, and distribute your podcast! Email us today for more information.