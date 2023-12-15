All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: Women Take the Wheel

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love.

This week we are featuring Women Take the Wheel. Nikki talks to PRI Executive Editor, Meredith Kaplan burns, about the PRI Show and how it has grown over the years. This episode was recorded leading up to the PRI Show last weekend. At PRI, Nikki had the chance to catch up with past podcast guests, interview several people for upcoming shows, and made contacts with so many women to feature on the show in 2024.

