All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

Beginners Guide to Podcasting: Should You Start a Podcast?￼

In the last 4 years, the number of people listening to podcasts has increased 14.5% from 75.1 million listeners in 2018 to 125 million in 2022. Have you wondered if you should jump on the trend and start a podcast too? There are a lot of good reasons why podcasting might be a good idea for you. But it’s not for everyone. Before you get visions of being the next (pick your favorite podcaster) there’s a few things you should consider.

Perhaps the most important thing to consider when deciding if you should start a podcast is your “why.” If you don’t have one you can probably stop now. Are you an expert on something and want to share your knowledge? Do you have something to say that needs to be heard? Is it part of your business plan? Do you want to connect with people on a particular topic? Is there a conversation that you want to be a part of, but it seems no one else is having it? Podcasting can be difficult at times and knowing your “why” makes it considerably easier to keep going when the going gets tough.

Once you figure out the “why,” the next question to ask yourself is “what.” What will your podcast be about? What is it that you feel so strongly about that you can talk for hours about it? Then narrow it down. What is your niche? Because there are so many podcasts on so many topics, you need to think about what particular aspect of your chosen topic you are going to focus on. The more you can narrow it down, the easier it will be to answer the next question.

Who is your podcast for? You might love auto racing, and there may be a place for your all-about-racing podcast, but you will find a more loyal audience if you get more specific. For instance, if you talk about drag racing one time and Formula One the next, your audience might come with you to the next episode because they’re more interested in motorcycle racing. But if your show focuses on something narrower, like women in racing, you may be serving an audience who’ve been waiting for a show like yours.

Are you prepared to do it right? Podcast Hall of Famer, Dave Jackson, says: “It’s easy to podcast, it’s more difficult to do a GOOD podcast.” It may seem like your favorite podcaster just opens up the microphone and starts talking but there’s more to it than that. A lot more. Putting together a good podcast takes time to plan, organize, and execute. There are often hours of preparation that goes into a podcast before you even sit in front of the mic. Deciding the topic of the episodes, researching the topic, putting your thoughts in order, making the show notes, coming up with a title, and more all take time. Then there’s the time to record, edit, and upload your episode not to mention making sure people know about the episode you’ve just spent so much time putting together.

Can you handle the haters? You can’t please everyone all the time. It’s even more true when you have a podcast. While your listeners will often give you good, constructive feedback, some people are just…mean. You can’t take it personally. The hater’s issue almost always has more to do with themselves than it does you.

Do you expect to make money podcasting? As popular as the medium is, this is not a way to get rich quick. In fact, at the beginning it will likely cost you money. I’ve seen estimates that say it could take you anywhere between 6 months and 3 years to see your first dollar. Are you thinking you’ll quit your job and go into podcasting full time? While some podcasts do very well financially, you might want to think twice because most podcasts make $0.

Are you still with me? Great! Then podcasting could be the thing for you. If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast, the All INdiana Podcast Network can help you create, produce, and distribute your podcast! Email us today for more information.

