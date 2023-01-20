All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

Beginners Guide to Podcasting: Top 8 Reasons You Should Be Listening to Podcasts

According to Edison Research, 74% of podcast listeners tune in to learn new things, while others listen regularly for entertainment, to keep up to date, to relax, and for inspiration. There a many great reasons to listen to podcasts. Below are our top 8:

Inspiration

Podcasts talk about a wide variety of topics. You can get fitness tips that will help keep up your motivation or hear stories about how people have overcome obstacles to do great things. From new ideas to conversations that spark your passion, you are certain to find inspiration.

Learn and Stay Up to Date

Podcasting is a great educational tool. The advice of experts is available at your fingertips with information from every field of interest imaginable. Find out how to plant the perfect garden or get the latest headlines. It’s all right there in your favorite podcast app.

Personal and Professional Growth

Who wouldn’t want to learn how to become better? Podcasting offers thousands of opportunities to improve everything from your mental health to your entrepreneurial skills. You could learn something to level up in just the time it takes to drive to work.

Free Entertainment

What’s better than free? I can’t think of much. All you have to do is go to your favorite podcast player, search for whatever you want to hear, and listen. And it costs you nothing. Zip. Zilch. Nadda.

Easily Accessible

While you can’t watch videos while driving to work or at the grocery store, you can listen to podcasts. Anytime, anywhere. It’s a great way to stay engaged while on the go. And being able to listen while doing your daily chores or working out not only helps make the time go faster, it’s productive too!

It’s Good for your Mental Health

Many studies have been done on the benefits of podcasts and what they do for mental health. By hearing other people’s stories, podcasts help us feel less alone. And consuming podcasts can also help us destress and relax which is also known to help our mental health.

Cut Down on Screen Time

Daily screen time has in creased by nearly 50 minutes per day since 2013. The strain on the eyes and brain is well known. Podcasts provide an entertaining alternative to visual media. In fact, studies show that the brain is more active while listening to podcasts that watching a screen.

Become a Better Listener

We don’t always appreciate the simple act of listening but it is an important skill for may reasons. It improves your ability to understand better and makes you a better communicator. Listening to podcasts allows us to participate in what we’re hearing by prompting us to listen, pay attention, and use our imagination.

If you are just learning about the world of podcasting, the All Indiana Podcast Network is a great place to find shows about everything from News, Sports and Weather to Gardening, Fitness, and Health. Find your new favorite podcast at AllINdianaPodcast.com.

Have you thought about starting your own podcast? The All Indiana Podcast Network can help you create, produce, and distribute your podcast! Email us today for more information.