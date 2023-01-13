All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

Beginners Guide to Podcasting: What is a Podcast?

You have undoubtedly heard people talking about their favorite podcasts. You may even have one of your own. Statistics show that 144 million Americans over the age of 12 have listened to a podcast. And those numbers keep growing. But if you’ve never heard of podcasting before (and even if you have) you may wonder: what, exactly, IS a podcast?

Put simply, a podcast is a digital audio file made available on the internet for downloading to a computer or mobile device (usually delivered via an RSS feed), typically available as a series, new installments of which can be received by subscribers automatically. You could think of a podcast as being like a radio program that is available free and on demand. You will find podcasts about nearly anything you can think of, from discussions and interviews on a myriad of topics, to immersive audio dramas, even game shows! It’s been said that if you can Google it, there’s probably a podcast about it.

The word “podcast” is a combination of the words “iPod” and “Broadcast” because, originally, people would listen to the “broadcast” on their iPod so they didn’t have to be tied to their computer while listening. However, podcasts can be listened to on any device that can play media files. The word was coined by BBC journalist Ben Hammersley in early 2004 while writing an article for The Guardian newspaper. The term was picked up by the audioblogging community and adopted by Adam Curry who is now known as “The Podfather.”

Have you thought about podcasting? The All Indiana Podcast Network can help you create, produce, and distribute your podcast! Email us today for more information.