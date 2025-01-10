Silly, Serious, and Speedy: Tony Kanaan shares his story on the All-Indiana Podcast of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The All Indiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week has managed the very rare feat of getting Tony Kanaan to stay in one place long enough for a wide-ranging in-depth conversation.

The 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner is famed for his always-on-the-go lifestyle and affable demeanor. “Leaders and Legends” host Robert Vane found him to be a terrific guest.

“He’s so congenial. He’s so fun. He’s so funny,” Vane raved.

The interview with “TK” gave Vane the chance to dust off a question he likes to ask legendary racers.

“What’s it like to drive on I-465 with the rest of us Hoosiers?” Vane said, then recounted his guest’s answer in an excited TK tone.

“‘No one knows how to drive! Get out of the left lane!’ It’s so funny. It’s nice to have the perspective that he thinks the same way the rest of us do!”

The episode also provided serious moments that listeners rarely get to see in the soundbite-sized snippets typical of IndyCar coverage. Kanaan opened up to Vane and his listeners about a conversation that helped shape his life.

“My dad passed away when I was 13,” Kanaan shared. “Dad got sick, had cancer for a while. And the night before he passed, I went to visit him in the hospital and we had a chat. And dad was… trying to kind of like prepare me for the worst. You never want to believe you’re going to lose your dad, right? So he made me promise him the night before, before I left to go back home, that if something would have ever happened to him, I was going to take care of my mom and sister and one day to win the Indy 500.”

Vane said the two also talked about Kanaan’s future behind the wheel, following several false starts at retirement.

“He says this is his last one as a sub, if needed,” Vane said.

Listen to Tony Kanaan and Robert Vane on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast.

