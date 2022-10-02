News

‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana secretary of state’s race; Biden’s backlash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the secretary of state’s race.

Over the past few weeks, News 8 talked with Republican candidate Diego Morales and Democrat candidate Destiny Wells. There is a third name on the ballot: Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer.

After an interview of Maurer, Indiana’s best political team talks about the secretary of state’s race, and potential bombshell allegations that have surfaced. Two women claim Morales sexually harassed them.

Election Day will be Nov. 8. Indiana’s voter registration deadline is Oct. 11.

Lastly, News 8 looks at the backlash after President Joe Biden called out a congresswoman who died in an August car crash during a White House event.