News

‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana secretary of state’s race; Biden’s backlash

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the secretary of state’s race.

Over the past few weeks, News 8 talked with Republican candidate Diego Morales and Democrat candidate Destiny Wells. There is a third name on the ballot: Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer.

After an interview of Maurer, Indiana’s best political team talks about the secretary of state’s race, and potential bombshell allegations that have surfaced. Two women claim Morales sexually harassed them.

Election Day will be Nov. 8. Indiana’s voter registration deadline is Oct. 11.

Lastly, News 8 looks at the backlash after President Joe Biden called out a congresswoman who died in an August car crash during a White House event.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones

International /

Horror pic ‘Smile’ happy at No. 1; ‘Bros’ starts in 4th

Entertainment /

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

International /

All Indiana Bets: October 2, 2022 (NFL Week 4)

All Indiana Bets /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.