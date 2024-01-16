‘All Indiana Politics’ panelists discuss Iowa caucuses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the “All Indiana Politics” panel stopped by Daybreak on Tuesday to discuss the recent Iowa caucuses.

Dana Black, former Deputy Chair of Engagement for the Indiana Democratic Party, and Whitley Yates, director of diversity and engagement for the Indiana Republican Party, were asked the biggest takeaway of Trump winning the Iowa caucuses.

Black said she was unsurprised at the results.

“Everything happened as expected. I imagine Nikki Haley is a little disappointed that she came in third place. I know Ron DeSantis is awfully surprised that he came in second place because he was trending in the wrong direction. Vivek Ramaswamy, I’m actually kind of glad he’s, but, playing for vice president anyway, which they all are. There are no surprises here.”

Yates said that this showed how much faith followers of Donald Trump have in him.

“I think the biggest takeaway that I have that there is a resiliency in President Trump. He doesn’t have to debate on the debate stages, and he is still going to be able to come into a state to talk about what he did when he was president and be able to garner and gain the votes.”

