News

‘All INdiana Politics’: US Rep. Victoria Spartz talks leadership concerns

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talked with one of Indiana’s Republican members of Congress, U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, who is attacking speaker Kevin McCarty’s treatment of Democrats.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sat down with Spartz as she accused McCarty of using the very tactics he once criticized Democrats for using.

Also, this week, we discussed the loan forgiveness program with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

Lastly, the “All INdiana Politics” panel breaks down the week’s politics.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

All Indiana Bets: January 29, 2023 (NFL Conference Championships)

All Indiana Bets /

Severe nursing shortage

Local /

One twin from Ohio Amber Alert dies; brother had been rescued in Indianapolis

Local /

Classified docs probe pushes Biden think tank into spotlight

National /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.