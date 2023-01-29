News

‘All INdiana Politics’: US Rep. Victoria Spartz talks leadership concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talked with one of Indiana’s Republican members of Congress, U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, who is attacking speaker Kevin McCarty’s treatment of Democrats.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sat down with Spartz as she accused McCarty of using the very tactics he once criticized Democrats for using.

Also, this week, we discussed the loan forgiveness program with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

Lastly, the “All INdiana Politics” panel breaks down the week’s politics.