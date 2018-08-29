All lanes of I-69 from Indy to Bloomington to open on IU football game days

News

by: Staff Reports

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – All lanes of I-69 from Indianapolis to Bloomington will be open, but only on select days.

The interstate will reopen only on IU football game days in order to accommodate the increased traffic.

IU Athletic Director Fred Glass shared the news Tuesday.

Glass thanked the people of the Indiana Department of Transportation and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb for their hardwork.

Glass says he hopes attendance to IU football games will be better this upcoming season.

