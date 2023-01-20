News

All lanes of SB I-65 reopen after semi crash near Lebanon

Traffic is backed up on southbound I-65 near Lebanon due to a crash involving a semitrailer on Jan. 20, 2023. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 from U.S. 52 to State Road 32 near Lebanon are back open after an earlier crash involving a semitrailer.

The crash, which happened just after 7 a.m., was cleared at around 8:30 a.m., according to a tweet by the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The ramp from U.S. 52 to southbound I-65 has also reopened, INDOT says.

Police have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police for more details.

TRAFFIC – Update – I-65 S/B at US 52 now OPEN – crash has been cleared. Will take a while to clear the backup -well past IN-47 @wish_tv https://t.co/5a0ZEIMkXS pic.twitter.com/q4nAmyPoGS — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) January 20, 2023

I-65 SB: Road cleared between US 52 and IN 32 (MM 141.6, Lebanon). https://t.co/PUcsrNLrEV — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) January 20, 2023