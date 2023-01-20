All lanes of SB I-65 reopen after semi crash near Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 from U.S. 52 to State Road 32 near Lebanon are back open after an earlier crash involving a semitrailer.
The crash, which happened just after 7 a.m., was cleared at around 8:30 a.m., according to a tweet by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The ramp from U.S. 52 to southbound I-65 has also reopened, INDOT says.
Police have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police for more details.