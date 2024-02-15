All-Star Events: Art Haus exhibition to raise money for local non-profit

Art Haus Balloon company will turn it’s 2700 square feet balloon garden into a “paradise” for All-Star Weekend.

Artist Rye Von turns regular items into balloon. She’s made everything from cars to people even food inspired displays. This weekend she’s unveiling over 10,000 balloons woven into what she’s calling a “breathtaking paradise that beckons you to explore”.

The Paradise exhibition will take place over the course of three days.

VIP Opening Night 3 hrs | Tickets are $100 February 16, 2024, 7:00 PM Elevate your experience by securing a coveted spot at our exclusive Friday VIP night, where the magic truly comes alive. Witness an avant-garde fashion show that defies conventions, a carefully curated exhibition showcasing the brilliance of black artists, and be among the first to bask in the ethereal ambiance of our balloon paradise. Ticket is valid for the entire weekend. VIP event:21+

Community Day 8 hrs | Tickets are $25 February 17, 2024, 10:00 AM As the weekend dawns, we extend an open invitation to the heart of our community on Saturday. With each ticket, you not only become a part of this mesmerizing journey, but you also play a role in uplifting local organizations that make a difference. Your presence radiates generosity, your ticket sale goes towards nurturing the very fabric of our neighborhood. $25 pre-order ticket valid on Saturday and Sunday. Ages 3+ – ticket required. Under 3 – free admission.

Family Day 8 hrs | Tickets are $25 February 18, 2024, 10:00 AM Sunday ushers in a day of shared joy and cherished memories. Gather your loved ones and let your spirits soar as high as our balloons. Watch as children’s laughter intertwines with the colors of the sky, and embrace the moment with complimentary face painting, transforming young faces into living works of art. $25 pre-order ticket valid Sunday only. Ages 3+ – tickets required Under 3- free admission



Proceeds of the ticket sales will go towards local non-profit ‘Lisa’s Girls‘, an organization started by former WISH-TV anchor Alexis Rogers back in 2023. She made the announcement on WISH-TV. Board Member Angela Cooper tells us the mission of ‘Lisa’s Girls‘ aims to empower the lives of young BIPOC (black, indigenous, and other people of color) girls. “We empower women and girls to change the face of what leadership looks like by creating intergenerational change.” said Cooper.

Von and Rogers have partnership was born at News 8. They met during her time hosting WISH-TV’s ‘All Indiana‘. “She was very motivated by my project and I was very motivated by hers. So we decided to collaborate. said Von.

Von has travelled the world and is excited to bring a new form of art to the All-Star crowd while helping a good cause. “There’s other types of Art and there’s other types of fundraising we can do.” said Von.