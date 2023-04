Allen County shares video of deputy caught in tornado

HARLAN, Ind. (WISH) — Have you ever wondered about the possibilities of what police go through while out during severe weather?

Here is a look at in-car footage of an Allen County Sheriff’s deputy officer being caught in the middle of an EF2 tornado Friday on Thimlar Road between Darling Road and Notestine Road, south of Harlan.

The sheriff’s department shared the video on Twitter.