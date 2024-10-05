Allen County teen arrested in Fort Wayne murder investigation, police say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy faces charges after he fatally shot a man, the Fort Wayne Police Department says.

The murder happened around 6 p.m. Friday.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Warsaw Street on the city’s south side to investigate a person shot, but located the scene nearby in the 400 block of Dalman Avenue.

There, they found 23-year-old Angel Maldonado suffering a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives say they soon identified the 16-year-old as a suspect. He was arrested a block away near 400 Eckhart Street.

The teen was being held at the Allen County Juvenile Center and faces preliminary charges of murder, felony murder, and attempted robbery.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.