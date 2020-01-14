News

Allen County United Way announces new CEO

by: Reed Parker, Inside INdiana Business
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A national search has produced a new leader for the United Way of Allen County. Its board of directors has named Matthew Purkey as the new president and chief executive officer. 

Purkey most recently served as financial manager in Special Operations for the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio. He also led United Way chapters in greater Dayton and northeast Georgia, and graduated from United Way World Wide’s Executive Leadership Development Program in 2017.

“I am humbled by the trust and support of the Board. What an honor to serve in such a generous community,” said Purkey. “I look forward to leading United Way of Allen County into a new decade of strengthened collaboration, expanded impact, and committed service to our donors, agency partners, and those who benefit from our work.”

Purkey begins his new role February 3.

