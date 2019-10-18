17-year-old girl inspires Make-A-Wish Day in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Oct. 18 in this city will now be a special day inspired by a teenage girl.



“It’s a lot of pride a lot of happiness, some tears,” Jared Hiner said about the city’s inaugural Make-A-Wish Day ceremony.

His daughter Kamdyn “Kammy” Hiner is the inspiration behind the event.

At birth, Kammy was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder,, Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome, also known as 4p-. It’s an extremely rare chromosome disorder that causes mild to severe mental and physical handicaps, organ failure, oral defensiveness and developmental delays.

“We didn’t know if she was going make it a few months, if she was going to make it a year,” Jared said. “She was told she would never and here she is saying I did.

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana granted Kammy its 17,000th.

“Using a wish for something like a vacation or something is just not Kam,” Jared said.

Instead, Holland Park will now have a swing made to include all kids with disabilities on its playground.

“The decision to take but with one wish, to take that and give back to others is something we need to celebrate and hold up in our community as an example,” Mayor Scott Fadness said.

Kammy’s first ride on the swing can be summed up with a simple giggle.

“It’s infectious,” Jared said. “Her spirit, her personality. Anywhere that she goes, she brings happiness.”

“Don’t let anybody tell you you can’t do something and whatever you think you can do, do more,” Jared said.