‘A Kid Again’ hosts holiday party for kids with life-threatening illnesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Kid Again, a nonprofit that serves kids with life-threatening conditions, is hosting children in their Indiana chapter and their families for a fun-filled holiday party at the Indianapolis Zoo.

The party is an opportunity for all of the chapter’s families to come together and celebrate the lasting memories they made in 2019. The chapter provided each child with a gift donated by the Indiana Pacers and other generous donors.

“This way they can celebrate their holiday season like any typical family can,” said Oyauman Garrison, CEO and president of A Kid Again.

More than 160 families attending took time away from doctor visits, surgeries and more to create happy memories at the event. Holiday lights, zoo animals, a Santa’s workshop experience and a full dinner in the dolphin exhibit were all on the agenda for the event.

Garrison says they do events like these year-round to give families already going through a tough time a break from the hardships that come with caring for their kids during a tough time.

“We provide all of this cost-free and carefree for the entire family,” Garrison said. “They get to come out and have fun once a month and give their illness a timeout.”

In addition to the holiday party, A Kid Again is encouraging the Indiana community to purchase a limited-edition teddy bear this holiday season and give it to someone they love. All proceeds benefit A Kid Again. The $35 donation is all it takes to give a free adventure to a child in need.

For more information and to purchase a bear, please click here.