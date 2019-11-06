Annessa’s Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Soup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out Wednesday’s recipe from Annessa.

1 large head cauliflower, cut into florets, rinsed & dried

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 large sweet onion, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped

1 teaspoon ground paprika

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

8 ounces roasted red peppers, drained (from a jar)

3 cups vegetable or chicken broth

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. On a baking sheet, add cauliflower florets, and toss with onion, garlic, and olive oil. Toss. Sprinkle on salt, rosemary, and paprika and toss again. Arrange in a single layer and bake for 40 minutes, tossing halfway through. Cauliflower should be tender and caramelized after roasting.

3. In a blender or food processor, add the vegetable broth, red bell pepper, and all but 1 1/2 cups of the cauliflower mixture. Blend on medium speed until mixture is smooth and creamy.

4. Add mixture to a medium saucepan and scoop in the rest of the roasted cauliflower. Heat on low just until warmed throughout. Pour into bowls and serve!

Pro Tips:

thyme may be substituted for the rosemary

entire soup may be blended for a pureed soup

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Serving size: 1 cup

Serves: 4-5

Nutrition Facts: Calories 138.1, Total Fat 7.4 g, Saturated Fat 1.1 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 1.2 g, Monounsaturated Fat 5.0 g, Cholesterol 0.0 mg, Sodium 550.4 mg, Potassium 448.1 mg, Total Carbohydrate 18.2 g, Dietary Fiber 4.2 g, Sugars 2.3 g, Protein 3.1 g