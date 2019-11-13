Annessa’s Easy Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Pie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Not a healthful recipe by any means, but one that Annessa’s whole family enjoys every Thanksgiving! From her kitchen to yours.

6 ounces softened cream cheese

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips, divided

1 teaspoon flour

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1. Preheat oen to 350. Beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in the condensed milk until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla.

2. Toss chocolate chips with teaspoon of flour, then add to pie mixture. Pour pie mixture into a prepared graham-cracker crust.

3. Bake for 30-35 minutes, until center springs back when touched. Remove and cool.

4. Melt 1/2 cup chocolate chips and whipping cream, stir together, and then pour this mixture onto the cooled pie. Refrigerate until ready to enjoy!