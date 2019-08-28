INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you need a nutritious, but delicious after-school snack that’s pre-made, this is the one! Annessa’s Healthy Cookie Dough Bars are tasty enough to pass for cookie dough, but healthy enough that you can feel good about giving them to your kids.

They combine protein-rich almond butter, fiber-rich oats, a protein powder of choice and raw honey. No need to even bake them, just keep them in the refrigerator for an easy snack!

(WISH Photo/Annessa Chumbley)

We made them on the show today, and since raw cookie dough is Phil’s favorite, he was the official taste-tester. See if he thought they passed the test.

Healthy Cookie Dough Bars

3/4 cup almond butter

1/3 cup raw and local honey

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3/4 teaspoon almond extract

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup quick-cooking oats

1. Mix everything together in a bowl except oats. After stirring a bit, fold in oats. Mixture should make a big ball. Press mixture evenly into a bread loaf pan with parchment paper in it for easy removal.

2. Freeze bars for 15 minutes. Remove and slice into 1-inch bars. Place in a plastic container and keep in the refrigerator for an easy after school snack, or even an on-the-go breakfast!