Annessa’s Homemade Healing Chicken Soup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Basically fall-apart chicken, a flavorful broth, and some velvety autumn veggies, no grains nor dairy involved. After it simmers, it tastes almost silky. Seriously comforting & delicious. My kids ate on it for 3 days if that tells you anything (and I have one seriously picky eater!)

4 boneless, skinless chicken breast

8 – 10 cups chicken broth

1 sweet onion, chopped

3 carrots, chopped or sliced

1 small butternut squash, peeled and cubed into 1/2 inch cubes (about 4-5 cups)

4 cups fresh spinach

2-3 teaspoons poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

1 zucchini, chopped (do not peel)

1 yellow squash, chopped (do not peel)

1. Heat a large pot over medium heat and spray with non-stick cooking spray. Salt and pepper chicken breasts. Let the chicken sear for about 7 minutes on each side. Remove chicken and set aside.

2. Add chicken broth, onion, carrots, butternut squash, kale, poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

3. Shred the chicken using two forks. Return the chicken to the soup, along with the zucchini, yellow squash, and spinach, simmering until the chicken is fully cooked through and veggies are tender.

** I transferred it to a crockpot (I had made a double batch) and let it stay hot all night so we’d have it for the next day’s lunch, and it worked awesome! So tasty and flavorful!