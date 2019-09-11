INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s easier than you think! Homemade sausage is just a few ingredients away.

I love slightly-sweet, very oniony, non-greasy breakfast sausage, with that hint of sage that makes it sausage.

(Provided Photo/Annessa Chumbley)

Annessa’s Homemade Turkey Apple Sausage

1 pound lean ground turkey2 green onions, finely sliced (green and white parts)

3/4 cup finely chopped apple (skin on), such as KORU or ROCKIT

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

In a bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix gently but make sure the ingredients are evenly incorporated. Shape turkey apple mixture into little 2 ounce patties, packed tightly with a little dent in the middle. Heat a cast-iron skillet to medium-high, and coat with nonstick cooking spray, or a drizzle of olive oil. Once the skillet is hot, place the sausage patties down and let cook 2 – 3 minutes. Flip and cook 2-3 minutes more, until they are fully cooked in the middle. Repeat for the rest of the patties. Remove to a plate and serve! They can also be cooled, put into a freezer-safe zip-top bag, and frozen for an easily reheated breakfast on-the-go!

If you make this recipe, leave us a note at ALLIN@WISHTV.com. We want to hear from you!