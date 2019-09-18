Annessa’s Lettuce-Wrap Taco Recipe

Lettuce-Wrap Tacos

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup water

1 pound of your favorite mushroom variety, finely chopped

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 pound lean ground beef

12 iceberg lettuce shells

Optional garnishes such as chopped avocados, shredded cheese, green onions, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa (really whatever you want to include as part of the “bar”)

1. Mix chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, ground cumin and salt in a small bowl. Stir in water and set aside.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chopped mushrooms and ground beef and cook thoroughly, about 7-10 minutes. Carefully drain excess grease if needed.

3. Add seasoning mixture to mushroom-meat mixture and stir to combine. Bring to a simmer and cook an additional 3-5 minutes.4. To assemble, add about ¼ cup of the 50/50 mushroom-meat mixture to the bottom of the lettuce shell. Layer with cheese, tomatoes and other favorite garnishes. Enjoy!