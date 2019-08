INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - WISH-TV's new show "All IN" will premiere Monday, August 26. The local news talk show will bring a different approach to covering what's happening. Current News 8 anchor, Phil Sanchez, and TV host, Annessa Chumbley will co-host the show that is scheduled to air weekdays at 4 p.m.

WISH-TV also announced additional staff in preparation for the launch of 'All IN'. Current News 8 producer Lindsay Dailey, and reporter Randall Newsome, will join Sanchez and Chumbley as part of the "All IN" team.