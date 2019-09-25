Author introduces new holiday book

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Christmas is just three months away, and a local author is introducing a new holiday tradition for families.

Amanda Hauser is from Westfield and grew up in Indiana. She recently published a children’s book called “Impish: The Christmas Elf.”

The book is a tale of a holiday tradition that been in her family for 15 years. The gift-wrapping elf wants to make Christmas gift-giving more fun for good boys and girls.

Hauser said this book will be the first in a series of books she plans to write.

