Carmel flea market to host fundraiser to help families of hospital patients

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Shoppers can check out a one-of-a-kind experience on Friday and Saturday.

The Parisian Flea Market, at 14159 Clay Terrace Blvd. in Carmel, present a collection that will benefit Fair Haven. The group touts itself as a Christian organization that provides a convenient and comfortable places for families to stay near hospitals where loved ones are being treated for many types of cancer, cardiovascular disease, organ transplant, high-risk pregnancy and other conditions.

Diann Luebker and Amanda Milner talked with News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Monday’s “All IN” about the Parisian Flea Market and its fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the shop in Clay Terrace shopping center. Tickets are $5. Admission for children 16 and younger is free.