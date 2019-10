INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Carmel man is donating his 30th birthday to helping a cause he is passionate about.

Evan Bayless is hoping to raise $30,000 for charity: water, an organization that funds clean water projects in developing countries.

Bayless has worked in rural African communities and saw the poor conditions people there face. The goal for his 30 for 30 campaign is to raise awareness and money for the global water crisis.

Learn more more about his campaign and make a donation online.