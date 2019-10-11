Children’s Museum Hotel of Spells starts accepting guests

The annual haunted house at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is shown Oct. 11, 2019. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The doors are open for the Indianapolis Children’s Museum’s 56th annual haunted house, Hotel of Spells.

With this hotel, the owner is a witch, but she’s not the one guests need to be afraid of. The museum said the guests who stay there aren’t your ideal customers; they’ve all left a bunch of magic and mayhem behind. Faces hang on the walls, stairs seems to go on forever and, worst of all, there’s creepy creatures all over.

Guests at the hotel will go from room to room. They will want to be sure to double check for any monsters in the closets and under the beds because who knows what’s lurking around.

Of course, this isn’t a real hotel, so guests can decide how long they want to stay, and it doesn’t have to be as scary as it sounds. For anyone who scares easily, the “lights on” hours may be an option over the “frightening hours.”

It runs through Oct. 31. Admission is $9 a person. Hours by day are on the website.