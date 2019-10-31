Annessa’s Chocolate-Covered Eyeballs Recipe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chocolate-Covered Eyeballs are a healthful four-ingredient treat that’s easy to make and guilt-free to eat. Spook others out with how delicious these little bites of chocolate-covered frozen bananas can be!

2 bananas, cut into 1-inch chunks and frozen

Solid dark chocolate chips (3/4 cup or so) 70% or more cocoa

1/2 cup peanuts, finely chopped and toasted

about 16 candied eyeballs

1. Put dark chocolate chips into a glass bowl over a small saucepan with 1 inch water in it. Turn heat to medium, and stir chocolate until it is melted and smooth. (You can also melt chocolate in the microwave. Either works!)

2. Place peanuts on a plate, or on parchment paper. Remove banana chunks from the freezer.

3. Working quickly, place the tip of the bamboo skewer into a frozen banana chunk, and dip it into the dark chocolate. Immediately twirl chocolate-covered banana into peanuts, then place a little eyeball on top. Chocolate will harden up quickly! If chocolate hardened before you got the little eye on, just put a dab of melted dark chocolate on the back of the eyeball and attach. Repeat for the rest of the frozen banana chunks.

4. Serve immediately or keep in freezer until the guests arrive! (Put the plate you are going to serve them on in the freezer to help them stay frozen.)