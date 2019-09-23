Colts hold youth camp for National Hispanic Heritage Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting a free youth football camp and parents’ clinic at the team’s headquarters.

During the camp, more than 150 youth from age 7-13 had the chance to meet Colts players, learn about the importance of staying active and take part in football drills that teach safety and the proper techniques to play the game.

“All IN” reporter Randall Newsome ran through one of the drills.

Indianapolis Colts Community Monday is honoring Hispanic Heritage month by putting on a free football camp for more than 150 kids. Watch me run through a couple of the drills. WISH-TV WISH-TV ALL IN Posted by Randall Newsome on Monday, September 23, 2019

“The whole purpose of this Hispanic Heritage camp is to educate these kids and really get them engaged in football and letting them have a good time with Colts players,” said Ashley Powell, Colts director of community relations.

While the players enjoy the fun on the field, the parents learn about the ins and outs of the game in the parents’ clinic. Parents and family members also may take part in a clinic led by a bilingual USA Football master trainer.

“It’s important to engage the parents,” Powell said. “They’ll get a brief instruction on the game, the fundamentals and the safety aspects of it and I think that’s a huge help.”

Families also received bilingual information about football, as well as visit booths from Anthem, the American Heart Association (featuring bilingual CPR training), the Indiana Latino Institute, WorkOne and others.

National Hispanic Heritage Month began Sept. 15 and ends Oct. 15.