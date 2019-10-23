Colts host Halloween Party for kids at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts welcomed kids and families back to the annual Kids Horseshoe Halloween Party at Lucas Oil Stadium Wednesday.

New this year, the event which used to be open to Colts Kids Club members only, will be open to all kids and their families. Every child is required to be accompanied by an adult.

The party features discounted concessions, locker room tours, a family Halloween photo opportunity, a costume contest and parade, inflatables, games, the Play60 Zone, music and candy, face painting and more.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best costumes for a night filled with trick or treating, games and other spooky activities. The first 1,000 kids to enter Lucas Oil Stadium will receive a free Horseshoe cape.

Here’s a look at the schedule of events for the evening:

4:30 p.m. – Party begins

– Party begins 6:15–7:15 p.m. — Autographs with Colts Cheerleaders

— Autographs with Colts Cheerleaders 6:30–7:30 p.m. — Autographs with Colts players

— Autographs with Colts players 7:15 p.m. – Performance by Colts Cheerleaders & Junior Cheerleaders

– Performance by Colts Cheerleaders & Junior Cheerleaders 7:30 p.m. – Costume Parade

– Costume Parade 7:40 p.m. – Costume Contest winner announced

– Costume Contest winner announced 8 p.m. – Party ends

Free parking is available in the South Lot. Parking is available on a first come, first served basis. Guests are encouraged to carpool.

Click here for ticket information.