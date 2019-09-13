Conner Prairie to host Festival of Machines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Festival of Machines will be Saturday and Sunday at the Conner Prairie museum in Fishers.

The event will feature a car show, helicopters, tractors, firetrucks, military vehicles and more.

Actor Butch Patrick will be at Conner Prairie for the event. He’s known for his role as Eddie Munster on the TV show “The Munsters.” He was in the News 8 studio for “All IN” on Friday to talk about his involvement with Conner Prairie.

The museum is at 13400 Allisonville Road in Fishers.